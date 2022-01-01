Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 8,109 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Avalara worth $8,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 158.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 736,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,225,000 after purchasing an additional 451,803 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Avalara by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 508,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,353,000 after purchasing an additional 327,455 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,693,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Avalara by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,720,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,376,000 after purchasing an additional 255,496 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Avalara by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,092,000 after purchasing an additional 246,263 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avalara alerts:

AVLR opened at $129.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -110.35 and a beta of 0.75. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.33 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. Avalara’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.23, for a total value of $740,494.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total value of $4,939,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,887 shares of company stock worth $13,713,118. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Avalara in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.23.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.