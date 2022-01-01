Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 2,274 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in BlackRock by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $915.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $670.28 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $927.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $901.73. The stock has a market cap of $139.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.71.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

