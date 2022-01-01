Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,893.1% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,071,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,314,000 after buying an additional 384,425 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 183,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,091,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,581,000 after buying an additional 130,238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB opened at $52.93 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

