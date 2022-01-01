Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $831,000 Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,702,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,902,000 after buying an additional 763,643 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,276,000 after buying an additional 509,290 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,262,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,324,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,106,000 after buying an additional 380,117 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,789,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,698,000 after buying an additional 379,800 shares during the period. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WPC opened at $82.05 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.75 and a 12-month high of $83.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.84.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 171.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

