Brokerages Anticipate Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will post $35.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.85 million and the lowest is $35.10 million. Höegh LNG Partners reported sales of $36.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year sales of $140.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.17 million to $140.92 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $131.32 million, with estimates ranging from $122.28 million to $140.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.38 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 44.18% and a return on equity of 15.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

HMLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $143.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.50. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $18.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.80%.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

