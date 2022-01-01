Fear NFTs (FEAR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.72 Million

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Fear NFTs coin can now be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on major exchanges. Fear NFTs has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00058663 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,719.02 or 0.07788408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00074279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,665.62 or 0.99821678 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00053432 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007790 BTC.

About Fear NFTs

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

