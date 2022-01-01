Lokken Investment Group LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.8% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $226.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.82. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $189.60 and a one year high of $241.06.

