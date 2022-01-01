Lokken Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust accounts for about 1.0% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 740.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000.

GDV opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.52. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $27.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

