Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Purchased by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RY. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,064,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,398 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 79.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,114,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,433,000 after acquiring an additional 936,010 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,456,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,769,263,000 after acquiring an additional 933,365 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,179,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,774,000 after acquiring an additional 830,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,525,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,510,911,000 after acquiring an additional 666,474 shares in the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RY opened at $106.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $151.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.82. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $80.53 and a 1 year high of $108.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.939 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.59%.

RY has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.98.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

