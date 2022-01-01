Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,373 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 42,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX opened at $55.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.76. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $52.93 and a 12-month high of $59.19.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

