First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) to post sales of $181.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $179.83 million. First Hawaiian posted sales of $188.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $717.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $716.30 million to $718.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $726.35 million, with estimates ranging from $711.47 million to $746.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

FHB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $27.33. 449,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,761. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.88. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other First Hawaiian news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $63,004.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the third quarter worth about $308,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the third quarter worth about $15,688,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 199.4% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the third quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 197.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

