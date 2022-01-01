Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Acquires 19,940 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 115.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,940 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Valero Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 31.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 17,216 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Valero Energy by 9.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $75.11 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $54.78 and a 52-week high of $84.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.27 and its 200 day moving average is $71.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -359.63%.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

