RE Advisers Corp Raises Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in Dollar General by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of DG opened at $235.83 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35. The stock has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.17.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.