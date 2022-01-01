Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Position Lowered by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,179,000 after buying an additional 4,889,164 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,165,000 after buying an additional 2,355,700 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,412.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,290,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,791,000 after buying an additional 2,284,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,223,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,920 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH opened at $81.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.56 and its 200-day moving average is $82.21. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $81.04 and a 12 month high of $83.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.282 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

