SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,010,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,461,000 after acquiring an additional 288,635 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 188.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 51,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 33,783 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 737,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,768,000 after acquiring an additional 27,850 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $42.00 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $33.65 and a 1 year high of $42.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.27.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

