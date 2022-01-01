Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 5,913 Shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDNI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF stock opened at $36.04 on Friday. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $33.87 and a 52-week high of $57.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.90.

