Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $3.05 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 545,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 307,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after buying an additional 22,581 shares during the period. Finally, RHS Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 136,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 19,730 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $38.87 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $40.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average of $39.56.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

