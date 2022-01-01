49,659 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6,405.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSV opened at $76.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.28. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $60.84 and a one year high of $76.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.