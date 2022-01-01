Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 210 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in DTE Energy were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 834.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 75,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 67,731 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 172,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 23,835 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $119.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $96.40 and a 52-week high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

DTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

