Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Takes Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the second quarter worth $42,000. Amundi acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the second quarter valued at $172,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the second quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $73.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.87. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.85. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.91 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.31.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $909.61 million during the quarter. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 2.71%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $752,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 6,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total transaction of $506,198.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,072,280. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

