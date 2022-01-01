Core Alternative Capital Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $1,917,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 52,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 target price (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,237.31.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,897.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,696.10 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,914.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2,770.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

