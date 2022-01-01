Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 198,186 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,831 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Amundi purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,960,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Intel by 407.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $484,408,000 after buying an additional 6,928,482 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Intel by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after buying an additional 5,379,319 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after buying an additional 5,214,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $209.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.