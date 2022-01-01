Scott & Selber Inc. Trims Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Scott & Selber Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $150.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.48, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.64 and its 200 day moving average is $146.44. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.94 and a twelve month high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 256.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

