Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $9.47 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,170 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $9,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DELL. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 285.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 341.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $8,523,208.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 373,986 shares of company stock worth $25,505,083 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $56.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.09 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.