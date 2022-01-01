iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) is Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,132,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,641 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 14.1% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.92% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $57,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,136.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,135,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,234,000 after buying an additional 1,043,538 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,400,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,298,000 after buying an additional 252,287 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 903,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,342,000 after buying an additional 237,551 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 703.2% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 259,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,175,000 after buying an additional 227,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,108,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $50.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.97. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.39 and a 52-week high of $51.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

