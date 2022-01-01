Brokerages Expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.44 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will report sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.47 billion. Insight Enterprises reported sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year sales of $9.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.61 billion to $9.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSIT. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NSIT stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,995. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $74.10 and a 12 month high of $107.86.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $97,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,701,155. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 112.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 58,200.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 14.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.