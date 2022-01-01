Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.98 Million

Equities analysts predict that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) will announce sales of $139.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $137.90 million and the highest is $142.80 million. FB Financial posted sales of $165.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year sales of $572.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $569.40 million to $574.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $560.72 million, with estimates ranging from $541.95 million to $569.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $147.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.60 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 29.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

FBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist lifted their price target on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 80,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 37,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 30.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 221.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.82. 57,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,108. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.15. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $33.66 and a 52-week high of $49.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

