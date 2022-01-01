DEJAVE One Day Trading Volume Tops $67.00 (DJV)

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded 338.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 1st. One DEJAVE coin can now be bought for approximately $165.38 or 0.00346000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEJAVE has a market cap of $435,781.76 and approximately $67.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DEJAVE has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEJAVE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00058374 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,717.41 or 0.07777290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00074434 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,639.66 or 0.99668130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00053525 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007739 BTC.

DEJAVE Coin Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. The official website for DEJAVE is www.dejave.io . DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE

Buying and Selling DEJAVE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEJAVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEJAVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEJAVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEJAVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.