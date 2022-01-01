SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 17,614 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 31.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 2.9% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $21,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after buying an additional 958,832 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,335,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,715,000 after purchasing an additional 211,336 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,581,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,131,000 after purchasing an additional 86,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,664,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $320.90 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.41 and a one year high of $328.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $317.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.72.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

