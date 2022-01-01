SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,712.93, for a total transaction of $6,714,501.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total value of $8,127,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,173 shares of company stock worth $447,749,927. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,893.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,925.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2,799.57. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.