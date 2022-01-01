Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $12.33 Million Stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,945 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Green Dot worth $12,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in Green Dot by 41.2% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 36,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Green Dot by 5.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Green Dot by 1.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot in the second quarter worth $4,216,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 26.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 307,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,135 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GDOT opened at $36.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 61.42 and a beta of 0.90. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $61.85.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.27 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other Green Dot news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $25,607,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $279,470.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 677,276 shares of company stock valued at $25,927,525 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

