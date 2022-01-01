Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 15,312 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,312 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $14,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Xperi by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 308,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 117,945 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 17.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,427,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,740,000 after acquiring an additional 207,312 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 32.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 395,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 97,699 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Xperi by 2.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 857,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,068,000 after buying an additional 24,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Xperi by 2,142.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XPER stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.70. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $17.19 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.80.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Xperi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $219.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

