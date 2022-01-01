Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 6,224 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,224 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $14,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after buying an additional 4,670,450 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,714,000 after buying an additional 1,538,627 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 22,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,038,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,578,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $84.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.87 and a 200 day moving average of $75.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $152.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $86.43.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $2,343,002.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,267,428 shares of company stock worth $103,209,568 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

