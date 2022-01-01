Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $16.71 Million Stock Holdings in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 10.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,518 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in ICF International were worth $16,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 14,091.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ICF International by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in ICF International by 97,860.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ICF International by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $341,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

ICFI stock opened at $102.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ICF International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.32 and a 12 month high of $108.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.49.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $394.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

ICFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

