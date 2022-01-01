Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.06% of McKesson worth $18,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 648,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,974,000 after acquiring an additional 30,774 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $248.57 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $169.34 and a 52-week high of $251.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.75 and a 200-day moving average of $208.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.83.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,367,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,633 shares of company stock valued at $15,322,645 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

