Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,142,000 after acquiring an additional 23,122 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 850,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,964,000 after acquiring an additional 56,217 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,995.7% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 13,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,653 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.2% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 604,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,521,000 after acquiring an additional 45,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 210,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after acquiring an additional 24,421 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE TSM opened at $120.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.40. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $107.58 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $623.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

