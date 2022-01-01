Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,965 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 19.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 14.8% in the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 24,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 26.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Nano Dimension during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Nano Dimension during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 33.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NNDM opened at $3.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $945.52 million, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $17.89.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 1,187.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

