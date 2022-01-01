Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $414,000 Stock Holdings in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,001 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSTH. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,990,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,768,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,521,000. LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 680.8% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 573,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSTH opened at $19.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

