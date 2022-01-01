Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,284,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 11,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 187,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,006,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 14,667 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.24.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $304.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.90. The company has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.