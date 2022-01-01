Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Position Boosted by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,194 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $181.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.82. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $111.82 and a one year high of $196.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.19.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.