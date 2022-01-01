Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,735 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 365,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,732,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.2% during the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 13.6% in the third quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 72,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $82.05 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.75 and a 1 year high of $83.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.055 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 171.14%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

