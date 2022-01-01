Allen Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Tenable by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 6.2% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 20.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $55.07 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $58.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.34 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $103,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,777,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,822 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,667 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

