Griffin Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 174.1% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the second quarter worth $5,547,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 40.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 14.2% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 204,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,190,000 after purchasing an additional 25,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

Shares of CMP opened at $51.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $75.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.21 and its 200-day moving average is $62.80.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.56%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

