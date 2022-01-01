Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 3,140 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cabot by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Cabot by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cabot by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Cabot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

NYSE CBT opened at $56.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.60. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 34.10%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.