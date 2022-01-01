Pendal Group Ltd Takes $15.89 Million Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,886,000. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.37% of Enstar Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 19,408 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Enstar Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 745,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,055,000 after purchasing an additional 24,577 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in Enstar Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 690,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Enstar Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 573,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,136,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Enstar Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 386,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,277,000 after purchasing an additional 23,762 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESGR stock opened at $247.59 on Friday. Enstar Group Limited has a 52-week low of $194.21 and a 52-week high of $269.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.42.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($9.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 80.75%. The firm had revenue of $202.94 million during the quarter.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

