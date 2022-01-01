$2.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) will post $2.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.49 billion. Yum China reported sales of $2.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year sales of $10.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.87 billion to $10.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.44 billion to $12.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie lowered shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.10.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,484,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,338. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $69.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Yum China by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Yum China by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

