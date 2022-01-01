LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to announce $96.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.00 million and the highest is $96.49 million. LSI Industries reported sales of $76.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year sales of $384.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $383.00 million to $386.56 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $425.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.27 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

LYTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on LSI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

LSI Industries stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.86. 23,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,442,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 647.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 419,720 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 146,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 84,058 shares during the period. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

