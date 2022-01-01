Analysts Set Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) PT at $75.36

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.36.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of WDC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,857,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.53. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Western Digital will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Western Digital by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 94,396 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 60,609 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Western Digital by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 190,370 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,834,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

