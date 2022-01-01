356 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Bought by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $44,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $649.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $658.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $623.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $129.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 595.51, a PEG ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,995 shares of company stock worth $16,818,212 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.