Conning Inc. Has $506,000 Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 11.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $612.69 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $380.00 and a 52-week high of $679.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $632.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $610.60. The stock has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.27 and a beta of 0.98.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.42%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $636.29.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total transaction of $1,510,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,757. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

